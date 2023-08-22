New SEC Charges: Titan Global Capital Management Misleads Investors

• Friend.tech is a decentralized social application that has generated much interest from the cryptocurrency community.

• It has been revealed that the founders 0xRacerAlt and Shrimppepe have connections to a failed NFT project, Kosetto.

• The project went silent in February after promising that “something big was coming”, with OpenSea’s data suggesting a current floor price of 0.01 ETH, around $17 for the collection.

Friend.tech: A Decentralized Social Application

Friend.tech is a decentralized social application that has generated much interest from the cryptocurrency community due to its innovative features and promise of privacy-respecting social networking capabilities.

Connections to Failed NFT Project Kosetto

It has been revealed through information on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that Friend.tech founders 0xRacerAlt and Shrimppepe have connections to a failed NFT project, Kosetto. Kosetto was an Ethereum-based tradeable NFT wearables project launched in December 2020 which sparked significant excitement among users when it first released 1,689 items onto the blockchain network, even prompting some to flood social media platforms with posts about it. However, shortly after introducing a Chrome extension for its NFTs in January 2021, the project went silent in February without fulfilling its promise of something big coming soon – leaving many disappointed investors behind with no further updates since then.

Price of Collection

OpenSea’s data shows that the floor price of the collection is currently 0.01 ETH, around $17 at today’s exchange rate – making it significantly lower than when it originally released last year as one of the most popular new projects on Ethereum at the time.

Uncertainty Surrounding FriendTech

The revelation of these ties between FriendTech’s founders and an abandoned project such as Kosetto raises questions about whether or not this new platform will be successful or if it could suffer from similar issues faced by other projects before it – especially given how little information there is available about their team or product roadmap so far apart from what appears on their website and social media accounts..

Conclusion

While there are still many details yet to be revealed about exactly how FriendTech works and what its long-term plans are for developing into a successful platform, many remain optimistic about its potential given its ability to bring privacy-respecting networking capabilities into play within decentralised applications alongside strong user engagement metrics reported so far..

Read More