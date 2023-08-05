Tim Cook: AI, ML Now Part of ‚Virtually Every‘ Apple Product

Matter Labs CEO Disputes Plagiarism Accusation

Matter Labs CEO Alex Gluchowski has responded to the recent claim by Polygon Zero that zkSync copied their code without proper attribution, calling it “unfounded, misleading, and extremely disappointing”.

Polygon Zero Claim

The Polygon team stated that the zkSync team made false claims about its proving system Boojum being 10x faster than Plonky2, which was impossible due to the fact that Boojum allegedly copied performance code from Plonky2. They also argued that such actions were in direct violation of open source ethos and would be detrimental to the development of the ecosystem as a whole.

Tim Cook on AI & Machine Learning

In other news, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently commented on how AI and machine learning are becoming increasingly integrated into all products Apple is currently developing. He emphasized how both technologies have become an essential part of modern innovation and will continue to shape the future for years to come.

New York Attorney General Probing Digital Currency Group

Additionally, New York Attorney General Letitia James is reportedly investigating Digital Currency Group in relation to Genesis Global Capital. The exact nature of this investigation has not been revealed yet but an announcement may be coming soon.

Hex Loses $500 Million After SEC Lawsuit

Finally, token Hex lost roughly $500 million in market capitalization after being removed from MetaMask and Uniswap due to a lawsuit filed against it by the U.S Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). Asset managers are now pivoting their interests towards Ethereum futures ETFs instead as they assess these risks associated with investing in digital currencies like Hex.

