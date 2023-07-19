Tokenize Space Assets: Mati Greenspan Joins Copernic Space Advisory Board

Tokenized ‚Space Asset‘ Marketplace Copernic Space Adds Mati Greenspan

Mati Greenspan, founder of Quantum Economics and a leading cryptocurrency expert, has joined the advisory board of Copernic Space, a web3-based space marketplace transforming the access and interaction with space assets. The partnership will involve Greenspan’s firm, Quantum Economics, in Copernic Space’s initiative to tokenize space assets. This is expected to revolutionize their accessibility to commercial, investor, and consumer markets.

High Profile Crypto Wallet Bounties On Arkham’s Intel Exchange

Do Kwon, Sam Bankman-Fried and Elon Musk are among the high-profile crypto wallet bounties on Arkham’s Intel Exchange. These wallets can be used for storing digital currencies and tokens securely by users on the network. The bounty program aims to incentivize users to contribute towards building a more secure network with better features through rewards.

US Lawmaker Urges SEC To Rethink Crypto Regulation Following Landmark XRP Ruling

A US lawmaker recently urged the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to reconsider its current stance on crypto regulations following a landmark ruling against Ripple Labs Inc., which saw it accused of violating securities law by selling unregistered securities in the form of XRP tokens without proper registration or exemption from registration requirements with the regulator. The lawmaker argued that such an approach could stifle innovation within the industry if not addressed properly.

Cathie Wood & ARK Invest Anticipate $1.5M Bitcoin After US Banking Crisis

Cathie Wood and ARK Invest still anticipate $1.5 million Bitcoin after considering the impact of potential banking crisis in United States due to Coronavirus pandemic for instance inflationary pressure which drive investors towards Bitcoin as an alternative investment option as compared to traditional stocks or bonds market investments . According wood’s statement bitcoin could be worth over $1 million in five years from now due its scarcity which makes it attractive investment option for long term investors despite short term volatility associated with it .

Elizabeth Warren Asks SEC To Investigate Elon Musk’s Dual Roles At Twitter & Tesla

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren asked Securities And Exchange Commission (SEC) to investigate into Elon Musk dual roles at Twitter Inc & Tesla Inc due her concerns regarding his potential use of his positions at both companies for self gains , she stated that musk should not have any power or ability influence decisions made by either company as he serves as CEO for both companies simultaneously .

