Accept USDT for Payments in Argentina: Tether-KriptonMarket Partnership

DOJ Charges Man Involved in Crypto Scheme

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has charged a Nevada man for his involvement in a $45 million CoinDeal crypto scheme. According to documents released by the DOJ, the defendant is accused of conspiring with others to use fraudulent investment contracts and misappropriated funds to purchase digital assets including Bitcoin, Ether, and Litecoin that were then laundered through multiple accounts around the world. The defendant faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Treasury Sanctions Huriya CEO’s Tether Address

The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced sanctions against the Tether address of Huriya CEO over alleged connections to Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU). According to the OFAC release, the address was used by the GRU-linked individual or entity “to conduct financial transactions related to malicious cyber activities targeting critical infrastructure and elections interference operations across Europe and Central Asia”.

Worldcoin Faces Privacy Concerns

Privacy concerns have arisen regarding Worldcoin after an iris scan black market emerged for biometric verification purposes. The emergence of this black market could potentially allow criminals or other malicious actors access to sensitive personal information that is stored within Worldcoin’s blockchain network. In response, Worldcoin developers have implemented new security measures designed to ensure user data remains secure and private while still allowing legitimate users access to their accounts.

Cardano’s Hoskinson Calls Ethereum Classic ‚Scam‘

Cardano’s founder Charles Hoskinson called Ethereum Classic ‘scam’ after Ergo was excluded from attending Proof-of-Work Summit which was held virtually last month due its ties with Cardano’s parent company IOHK . He stated that he believes Ethereum Classic is trying to capitalize on Cardano’s success by using Ergo as a proxy with no intention of actually building anything meaningful on it. He further urged developers not engage with Ethereum Classic as they are engaging in unethical behavior and any developer who works with them will be damaging their reputation and credibility in the industry.

Tether-KriptonMarket Partnership Allows Small Argentinian Businesses To Accept USDT

Tether recently entered into partnership with fiat on/off ramp solution KriptonMarket which will help small businesses in Argentina accept payments via USDT stablecoins as an alternative payment option amid sky high inflation rates that have been depleting savings over time . This collaboration will bring USDT acceptance at Central Market Buenos Aires, one of Latin America’s largest movers of fruits and vegetables consisting 900 wholesalers & 50 retailers who can also pay their bills & part employee wages via USDT now .

