Crypto Miners Denied Energy Access in Canadian Province New Brunswick

Bitdeer Expands to Bhutan

Bitdeer is a cryptocurrency related company that recently announced its expansion into Bhutan. The company expects to raise $500 million in this endeavor.

US Lawmaker Warns of CBDC Coercion

A US lawmaker has voiced concerns about the potential of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) being used as tools for coercion and control by governments.

Binance Calls for Balanced Crypto Regulation

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance urged regulators around the world to take a balanced approach when it comes to regulating crypto markets in order to ensure innovation and growth are not stifled by overly restrictive regulations.

Balaji Srinivasan Doubles Down on Bitcoin Bet

Venture capitalist Balaji Srinivasan has doubled down on his bet that Bitcoin will hit $1 million in the future, citing it as an answer to the current banking crisis.

Ripple Lawyer Criticizes SEC

A Ripple lawyer has criticized the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), claiming they are exploiting legal uncertainty surrounding digital assets in order to redefine securities laws. They also claimed the SEC’s actions were causing „irreparable harm“to the industry.

