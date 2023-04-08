Enjin Coin Hits 40 Day High, Outshines Top 100 Cryptocurrencies

Enjin Coin Outshines Top 100 Cryptocurrencies

• Enjin Coin (ENJ) posted 11.6% gains over the last 24 hours and 20.7% gains over the past seven days, making it the second biggest gainer among the top 100 cryptocurrencies.

• Since Jan 1, ENJ has moved into a strong uptrend that peaked at $0.5692 on Feb. 23 – equating to 134% gains.

• Enjin Coin recently teased new platform User Interface (UI) and its NFT.io marketplace is closing in on a public release.

Recent Price Performance

Enjin Coin (ENJ) has been one of the top performing digital assets over recent weeks, posting 11.6% gains over the last 24 hours and 20.7% gains over the past seven days, making it the second biggest gainer among the top 100 cryptocurrencies according to data from CryptoSlate charts.

The coin’s year-to-date movements have broadly followed those of other leading coins, with ENJ moving into a strong uptrend that peaked at $0.5692 on Feb. 23 – equating to 134% gains since Jan 1 2021 when it began trading at $0.2426 per coin according to TradingView data sets.

The ensuing drawdown bottomed some two and a half weeks later, finding support at $0.3340 before trending higher on the daily chart once again with bulls reaching just short of $0.50 today to record a 40-day high for ENJ/USD pairings according to CoinGecko data sets .

New Platform User Interface (UI)

On April 4, Enjin Coin tweeted details of its upcoming new platform User Interface (UI) including a sneak peek of some changes designed to simplify development on the chain and make tokenization more manageable for users: „With the new platform, you can easily create collections, tokens, and beams,“ said Enjin Coin’s tweet “For any #gamedev out there, you will be able to approve, freeze, mutate, and destroy assets all from within an easy-to-use UI platform.“ Similarly their NFT marketplace is also closing in on a public release prompting further bullish sentiment towards this altcoin asset class as demand continues rising across DeFi projects worldwide .

Trading Outlook

The move higher was accompanied by significant volume matching that seen during January’s New Year frenzy when Bitcoin hit its all-time high around $42k USD – suggesting further upside could be coming for this altcoin if buyers continue pushing prices up through current resistance levels as suggested by technical indicators such as RSI which are approaching overbought territory .

Conclusion

In conclusion Enjin Coins recent price performance looks promising with additional bullish sentiment coming from news surrounding their upcoming platform user interface update and NFT marketplace public launch – helping push prices up above 40 day highs today despite broader market trends still being bearish overall due to BTC price dips below 30k .

Read More