XinFin, Joe, Hex: Top 3 Coin Movers Today – Check Out the Details!

• This article explores the top three digital asset coin movers in the crypto currency markets.

• These coins are XinFin (XDC), JOE (JOE), and HEX (HEX) which have seen significant price increases over the last 24 hours.

• The platforms these coins are associated with aim to facilitate cross-border trade finance, create and trade limited-edition NFTs, and offer staking of their tokens in order to earn interest.

Overview of Coin Movers

The cryptocurrency market has seen some interesting movements in the last 24 hours, with three digital assets standing out from the rest regarding price performance. These coins are XinFin (XDC), JOE (JOE), and HEX (HEX).

XinFin

XinFin is a platform that aims to facilitate cross-border trade finance, supply chain finance, and other business processes through its hybrid blockchain model. It has seen a 24-hour price increase of 21.37%, as well as a 30-day increase of 58.09%. At the time of writing, its market capitalization stands at $598 million — with a 24-hour trading volume of $12 million. Its all-time high was achieved on May 8th 2021, but it is currently down 78% from that peak.

JOE

JOE is a decentralized platform for creating and trading limited-edition NFTs that are linked to real-world collectibles in order to address the lack of authenticity and scarcity in the NFT market. It has seen a 24-hour increase of 19.94%, along with a 7 day increase of 75.82%, and a 30 day increase of 45.25%. Its market capitalization currently stands at $136 million—with a 24 hour trading volume of $86 million—and its all time high was achieved on March 11th 2021 but is now down 92% from that peak.

HEX

HEX is a blockchain based certificate of deposit which allows users to stake their HEX tokens and earn interest on their holdings, incorporating unique „gamification“ elements into its platform . The price has risen 16.93% since March 20th 2021 — surging up 14.65% within seven days — with an overall 30 day increase of 48 .31 % .At this time , it’s market capitalization stands at $921 million — with an impressive 24 hour trading volume reaching up to $1 billion .It’s all time high was achieved on February 4th 2021 , but it currently sits at 66 % below this peak .

Conclusion

Overall , these three digital assets have made significant gains over the past few days , showing promise for future growth potential while offering innovative solutions within their respective industries . Looking ahead , investors should do their own research before deciding whether or not these coins are worth investing in .

