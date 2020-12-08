Kylian Mbappé’s single card sold for 55,000 euros on Sorare

Kylian Mbappé’s single card was sold for 55,105 euros in the fantasy football game Sorare.

Since September, Sorare has a licensing agreement with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Sorare is a fantasy soccer game where users can collect cards featuring professional players and use them to build “a dream team”.

Players are evaluated on their abilities and current performance. Blockchain technology is used to establish the ownership and rarity of the card at all times.

In September, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), finalist in the Champions League, became the 100th football club licensed from Sorare.

Sorare issues 111 cards per player each season, according to three levels of rarity: rare (100 cards), super rare (10 cards) and unique (1 card). This is Kylian Mbappé’s unique card which was sold for 55,105 euros on November 29. This can be seen on the Ethereum blockchain here .

Buyer Max Mersch already owns a collection of 350 cards. He explained his new purchase on Twitter:

I believe that Mbappé’s unique card on Sorare has a good chance of becoming the most important collector’s item in the sports world for the next decade.

The latter has already set a new bid at 122,682 euros in case someone else wants to buy the NFT. Robert Lewandowski and Jan Oblak’s unique cards also sold for over 9,000 euros in November.

