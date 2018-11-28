Can the blockchain provide copyright protection?

Copyright protection via the blockchain is one of the promising technologies of the future, from which better protection mechanisms can be opened up with a decentralised orientation. In this way, the blockchain would support the concept of smart contracts. The sale or rental of digital products only works if there is appropriate copyright protection as a counterpart.

In fact, there is already interest in storing creative works via a blockchain. For example, Blockai, Pixsy, TinEye, Ascribe, Mediachain and Proof of Existence have chosen to use this technology because they trust the decentralized administration.

One possible application of blockchains is the registration of owners (a history of owners). It can be very difficult to track the ownership of copyrighted works so that artists of different works are registered as authors. A blockchain would be a good way to do this.

This would involve storing who has (lawful) access to the respective content.

The ownership blockchain in practice

Blockai uses the blockchain for writers and artists to record the creation of new works with time stamps. The aim is to keep an eye on copyright infringements and detect them automatically.

Each user has a profile, in which the respective certificates are administered, which permit access to certain media. Once uploaded, the service can track content usage and inform the owner of unauthorized access.

As Blockai says, the conventional copyright system has long been outdated and urgently needs to be further developed:

It is obvious that the current copyright system in the United States is far behind the digital age and does not provide nearly enough resources for victims of digital theft, especially if you are fighting against a larger and more powerful organization.